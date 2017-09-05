GUNTUR: A girl allegedly committed suicide at MSR Matrix IIT Academy in Vidya Nagar on Monday. According to police, N Jayasree (16) of Edipadu village in Parchur mandal of Prakasam district was studying first year Intermediate by staying in the college hostel. According to the college management, the girl resorted to the extreme step after bolting the hostel room door from inside.

Having learnt about her suicide, the girl’s parents Nijampatnam Venkata Narayana and Renuka and relatives rushed to the academy and ransacked the hostel. They blamed the college management for her suicide and lodged a complaint with Pattabhipuram Police in this regard. A suicide note was found in her hostel room. Jayasree reportedly stated she was committing suicide as her father was angry with her for no fault of hers. The body was shifted to a government hospital for postmortem. “A case has been registered. We are probing the suicide case from all angles to ascertain the exact cause of the extreme step,” said Pattabhipuram CI Ch Koteswara Rao.