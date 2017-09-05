NIZAMABAD:Exposing vulnerabilities in the security at Telangana’s irrigation projects, an unknown person reportedly tried to lift open one of the gates of the Nizamsagar dam on Sunday evening and in the process succeeded in releasing 15,000 cusecs of water. The incident took place at gate number 12.

While the intruder was unable to lift the locked gate, the disturbance caused by the attempt to do so resulted in the release of water. The Nizamsagar dam is a reservoir constructed on the Manjeera river in erstwhile Nizamabad district.

However, irrigation department superintending engineer (SE) C Gangadhar denied any such incident had occurred. “The project staff take up work to arrest leakages every week and as part of that on Sunday too the staff took up the work,’’ he said. But, Bodhan executive engineer K Madhukar Reddy said officials were taking stock of the security at the dam. It is believed that the intruder may have been one of the tourists who throng the dam during weekends and holidays. On learning of the incident, irrigation staff rushed to the gate and fixed the minor damage caused to it. Officials ruled out any sabotage.

Security beefed up

Reddy said it had been decided not to allow members of the public into prohibited areas under the project’s limits. He said that Closed Circuit TV cameras (CCTV) would be put up at several spots within the project limits to enhance security. He noted that the intruder was unable to fully open the gate as all the flood gates were locked. Meanwhile, officials of the Sri Ram Sagar Project, also decided to tighten security.

In March, a 40-year-old man opened two crest gates of the Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river in Vijayawada. Thousands of gallons of water gushed out before the gates were closed.