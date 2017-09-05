VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to overcome the scarcity in energy department by 2019, the Non-conventional Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP) is focussing more on generating power through solar and wind energy plants across the State, said Principal Secretary (Energy) and NREDCAP chairman Ajay Jain.

Speaking after inaugurating the State office of the NREDCAP at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Monday, Ajay Jain said that Rayalaseema region has great potential for solar and wind energy plants, with the natural resources being abundantly available. In the last three years, the department has successfully set up the world’s largest solar park at Kurnool which generates 1,000 megawatts, while 3,000 megawatts is being produced from wind energy, he informed.

‘’Since 2014, Rayalaseema has attracted Rs 30,000-crore investment with new initiatives being taken by the Energy Department. Adding to it, around 18,000 to 20,000 people have got employment,” pointed out Ajay Jain.Moreover, the department has succeeded in distributing 15,000 solar pump-sets among farmers across the State. Awareness programmes will be conducted by the NREDCAP about the benefits of solar pump-sets, he said.

The Principal Secretary also said Telangana, at present, owes Rs 4,200 crores to the AP government for the power it has supplied to the sibling State under the provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act, 2014. In this regard, AP has asked Telangana to supply coal, instead of the payment due.

“The management of Singareni Collieries had refused to supply coal to thermal plants in Andhra Pradesh. Immediately, Rs 1,000 crores was disbursed by APGENCO to Singareni Collieries for the supply,” he said. The State has achieved 5.5 gigawatt energy through renewable energy against the target of 175-gigawatt set up by the Union Ministry of Power by 2021, he added.

‘’As many as 6,500 megawatt has been generated in the State from 915 megawatt through renewable energy since 2014,” said Kamalakar Babu, NREDCAP managing director and vice-chairman. The Energy Department has bagged 17 awards from the Government of India, he informed.