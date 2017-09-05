ELURU: Tension prevailed at the Collectorate here on Monday when hundreds of displaced people of submerged villages in Kukunuru and Velairpadu mandals besieged it demanding effective implementation of the Relief and Rehabilitation package for the Polavaram project oustees.

About 2,000 people of 39 villages in Kukunuru and Velairpadu mandals participated in the protest alleging that the names of many genuine project oustees did not figure in the list of beneficiaries. They alleged that large scale irregularities took place in enumeration of project oustees and many displaced people were denied rehabilitation. They demanded that the district administration conduct re-enumeration and rectify anomalies in the list of beneficiaries.

They demanded that District Collector K Bhaskar give an assurance to them that justice would be done for all the project oustees in implementation of the R&R package. They staged a dharna till the afternoon. When no official came to hear their grievances, the displaced people tried to barge into the Collectorate. The police deployed at the place prevented them. DSP Gogula Venkateswara Rao tried to convince the agitators but in vain. The project oustees raised slogans against the State government and demanded that they be allowed to meet the Collector. They continued the siege till 4 pm causing much inconvenience to people who came to the Collectorate for official work.

Some victims stormed into the Collectorate premises. Sensing trouble, Joint Collector P Koteswara Rao and DRO Katta Hymavathi came out of the Collector’s Chamber and held talks with the project oustees. When an oustee fainted in the melee, he was shifted to government hospital in an ambulance. Later, the Joint Collector assured that a resurvey would be conducted soon in the two mandals to rectify anomalies if any in the lists of beneficiaries for the implementation of R&R package. “We conducted the survey in the submerged villages as per rules. The lists of beneficiaries will be verified. Justice will be done to all the project oustees,” the Joint Collector said. Following the assurance given by the Joint Collector, the project oustees gave up their siege and left the place.