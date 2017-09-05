TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed on the Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus on Tuesday with student groups trying to forcefully impose a lockdown demanding action against the engineering college administration for failing to prevent clashes between students in the varsity.

Police personnel deployed in large numbers prevented the protesters from entering classrooms and arrested several of them for violating Section 144 orders clamped on campus.

The SVU Engineering College and its hostels were closed for one week beginning Tuesday in view of the clashes between two groups of students on Monday.



On Sunday, a group of students from dual-degree courses got into an argument with students of regular courses over use of the playground. It led to a scuffle. On Monday, a dual-degree student, Nitin Chowdary, brought in outsiders to rough up some students who had quarreled with him on Sunday. When the regular engineering college students retaliated, Chowdary took refuge in the principal's office.

Students ransacked the principal’s office when he refused to hand over Chowdhary. Based on a complaint filed by the principal, police arrested students of both groups. On Tuesday, some were released. Police are investigating the case.