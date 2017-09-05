VIJAYAWADA: The heartburn among the Kapus over the comments made by YSRC leader P Gowtham Reddy on late Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao on Sunday found an expression in the strong rebuttal from the slain leader’s son Radhakrishna on Monday.

Even as a posse of policemen was posted at the residence of Gowtham Reddy to prevent any reprisals by late Ranga’s followers, Radha hit back at his party colleague who has since been suspended for his derogatory remarks on the slain MLA.“If you do not stop making such comments on my father, his supporters would not keep quiet,” he warned Gowtham Reddy.

As soon Gowtham Reddy’s comments became known on Sunday, a clash took place between police, and Radhakrishna and his mother Ratnakumari when they were prevented to go to their office to address a press conference to slam Gowthan Reddy.

As the issue was fast turning out to be an emotive one, the police took Radhakrishna and Ratnakumari to Ibrahimpatnm police station to ease tension and later in the night they were let go.

On Monday, Radhakrishna let out the steam out of his system, calling Gowtham Reddy’s names. “You have no right to make any comments on my father who has been respected all over the State for the service he had rendered. Further, it is not proper to speak ill of a person who is no more,” Radhakrishna said.

Complaint lodged

Further, Radhakrishna was angry with the way the police acted on Sunday. “They were over enthusiastic in arresting me and my mother though our intention was to hold a press conference to make an appeal to my father’s admirers to stay calm. My mother, who was once an MLA, was arrested by male policemen which is against rules. She fainted but the police did not allow me to take her to hospital,” he alleged and suspected that their over-zealousness was only to please their bosses.