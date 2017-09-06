HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday constituted a “Mediation Committee” with retired high court judges as its members to resolve the dispute that arose between the two groups claiming themselves as genuine “AP Olympic Association”. The bench directed the said committee to solve the issue within three months. Further, the bench made it clear that no activities should be taken up by both the associations till the issue was resolved.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J Uma Devi was passing this order in petition filed by JC Pavan Reddy, state olympic association general secretary and son of TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy, challenging the decision of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in recognizing the association headed by Guntur TDP MP Galla Jayadev as genuine. He claimed that the association which was established in 1960 was the original one. The bench was also dealing with another petition filed by Krishna district olympic association challenging the action of Indian Olympic Association in issuing letters in 2015 recognizing and affiliating the respondent association as member of IOA.

The counsel appearing for Pavan Reddy pointed out that the son of IOA president Ramachandran was one of the directors in the company owned by Jayadev. Taking advantage of his close relation with the IOA president the Guntur MP had conspired to float another association with the same name “AP Olympic Association” and after conducting elections have declared that theirs was the original association, he added. On the other hand, the counsel for IOA submitted that the son of IOA president was as an independent director in the company owned by Jayadev, but not involved in the company’s activities.