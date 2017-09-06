VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to participate in the national level meet on controlling pollution, being organised by the AP Environment Development Department in Visakhapatnam on September 16 and 17. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will also participate in the programme.



The Andhra Pradesh Government is maintaining a steady pace in building an eco-friendly capital city by controlling pollution. The government, which conducted the National Women’s Parliament, is now going to conduct another mega event on pollution. “In this meet, several initiatives to prevent and control pollution, along with the laws to be implemented, will be discussed. Personalities such as Chief Justice of Supreme court Justice Dipak Misra and AP and Telangana High Court Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and four other Supreme Court judges will participate in the two-day programme,” said Regional Pollution Control Board officer K Sreeramamurthy.



Higher officials of AP Environment Development Department will explain the methods used to control pollution and environment protection in this summit. An invitation regarding this event has already been sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, whose consent will be declared in two or three days. He may take part in the summit on valedictory on September 17.