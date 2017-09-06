VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu wants the party to approach 2019 elections with the same strategy that it used in Nandyal Assembly by-election and Kakinada Municipal Corporation elections to wrest the maximum number of Assembly and Lok Sabha seats.

Addressing party workers at a one-day workshop here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the party had registered win in the two elections because the people were impressed with the administration so far.

“They have trusted me. Eighty per cent of the people are happy now. I want each one of you to work hard so that the remaining 20 per cent of the people too would be happy,” Naidu said.

The Chief Minister wanted the party workers to be in touch with people. “You have to be personally in touch with the people. Nothing can be more credible than the door-to-door visit to achieve this. But, a scientific approach has to be followed. You have to take the message to them that the Telugu Desam Party is the best and it alone can make the State tread on the path of development,” he said, pointing out that the State stood first in the country in the growth graph.

“We have achieved 11 per cent growth in the GSDP. The Centre has recently conveyed this to me,” he said.Naidu pointed out that apart from the door-to-door campaign, the party workers should take up two other programmes, ensuring that welfare programmes reach everyone. “The workers should take up the Jala Siri programme beginning tomorrow. You have to celebrate rivers and other water bodies by offering harathi and poojas. Needless to say, there is no life without water,” he said.

Naidu also warned party workers against committing mistakes that the party did in 2004. “We lost power because we could not take our development programmes to people. Let us not commit the same mistake. That means you have to work very hard. Let the people know what we are doing,” Naidu said.

With regard to the TDP’s approach to the Opposition party, he reminded the party cadres how the YSRC leaders were quarrelling on the streets in Vijayawada, with one leader blaming the leadership for admitting the other into the party.

