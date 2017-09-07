VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said that the government has set up a target to distribute 11,000 tractors to farmers under the ‘Rythu Ratham’ scheme.

He said that 70 per cent of the 11,000 tractors will be distributed by the month-end.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Agriculture Minister said that funds to the tune of `423 crore were being spent to promote farm mechanisation in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total funds, `205 crore has been earmarked for supplying tractors to farmers, while the remaining would be used to supply other agriculture equipment at 50 per cent subsidy, he added.

Stating that the agriculture students have withdrawn their protest following the government abolishing the GO 64, he said the State government would appoint a three-member committee to conduct a study on agriculture colleges in the State and make necessary recommendations to the government.

Excess rainfall

Referring to the rainfall data, the Agriculture Minister said that the State had recorded 4.4 per cent excess precipitation this time when compared to the previous years.

Against the 431.5 mm of average precipitation, Andhra Pradesh has received 450.6 mm rainfall this year, he said.Prakasam and Nellore districts have recorded excess rainfall, while the remaining 11 districts have registered normal rainfall, he added.