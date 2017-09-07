GOBBURU (VISAKHAPATNAM DIST) : Saying that assured irrigation to the farm sector and resolving drinking water woes are among the priorities of the government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday exhorted one and all to protect the depleting natural resources at the launch of state-wide ‘Jalasiri Ki Harathi’ (rich tributes to water resources) programme on the bank of Sarada river at Narasapuram in Kasimkota mandal. Naidu offered holy water laced with turmeric, kumkum and flowers to the river before performing the harathi.



Later, he inaugurated the Narasapuram anicut (barrage) constructed with an estimated `16.17 crore which aims at providing irrigation to nearly 3,500 acres in and around Kasimkota and Anakapalle mandals. Later, Naidu visited a photo exhibition and addressed a public meeting at Gobbooru. He announced `27 crore for a new irrigation project at Tummapala under the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi scheme, ensuring irrigation waters for 19,541 acres.

“I have sanctioned the fund and the works will begin at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said.

Naidu said that the government had undertaken Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project to ensure adequate irrigation and drinking water from Godavari river at an estimated budget of `22,002 crore.

He promised that the land acquisition process would be completed soon and the project will be ready before the next general elections.



During his address, the Chief Minister rolled out statistics to explain the importance of water resources and the measures initiated by the government in this regard. The government is already spending nearly `40,000 crore on irrigation sector and ready to allocate `10,000 crore more. Additional funds of `10,000 crore available under the NREGS can also be utilised for the works, he said. “As many as 4,017 village tanks, 15 lakh borewells, 1,135 lift irrigation units, 5,500 connecting tanks and 58,000 check dams have been set up in the State. Recently, we have finished the project of 6.16 lakh new connecting tanks. Fortunately, the North Andhra districts have a good groundwater reserve and farmers should dig for borewells to increase the crop acreage, but the water must be used prudently,” he said.



In a bid to create awareness among people about the importance of water and other natural resources, Naidu said the government has introduced three festivals—Yeruvaaka, Jalasiri Ki Harathi and Vanam-Manam— to safeguard the natural resources, especially water. “Only half of the total 2 crore acre fertile land in the State have access to irrigation water. Another 20 lakh acres will be benefited after all the proposed projects are grounded. I suggest farmers to go for fruit cultivation so that the acreage can be increased from the present 40 lakh acres to 1 crore acres. Farmers must also concentrate on dairy trade,” Naidu said.



He exhorted the people to make use of the Praja Parishkara Vedika helpline (1100) to register complaints about the inconvenience at government offices. “I promise that each complaint registered through 1100 toll-free number will be solved,” he said. Later, he administered the ‘Jalasiri Ki Harathi’ pledge to the gathering and assured that funds for the next phase of DWCRA loan interest waiver amounts would be released soon. Deputy Chief Minister N Chinarajappa, ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Zilla Praishad chairperson L Bhavani Bhaskar, MP K Haribabu, Avanthi Srinivasa Rao, MLAs P Vishnukumar Raju, KVVSN Raju and P Ramesh Babu, MLCs MVVS Murthy, Pappala Chalapathi Rao and Kidari Sarveswar Rao and others were present.



Anakapalle MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayna requested the Chief Minister to sanction the long-pending re-opening of Tummapala Sugar Factory and release funds for the national highway project proposed between Anandapuram and Anakapalle and railway line from Tuni to Kothavalasa. Naidu has agreed to the proposals.

Chief minister goes gaga on welfare schemes

The CM, while addressing at a public meeting in Kasimkota, listed out the welfare programmes launched by the government.”We have enhanced the earlier 4 kg rice to 5 kg per head, pensions have been increased than the previous and J30,000 to J5,00,000 insurance cover for the poor under ‘Chandranna Bima’ scheme,” he said.

As many as 75 units of power are being provided free of cost, apart from J50,000 financial support for education of minority students and 18 lakh houses to the weaker sections including the 13 lakh beneficiaries from rural areas. The CM also highlighted the initiatives taken to ensure a corruption-free government. “We will not spare the guilty of any irregularity. But, we must encourage the good persons in government offices too,” he said, adding that the 28 projects undertaken at a cost of J13,000 crore will be ready in the next three months.

Boost to irrigation

A22,002 crore

Estimated budget for Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi

A40,000 crore

Govt spending on irrigation sector

A10,000 crore

Additional funds available under the NREGS

4,017

Village tanks ready

Narasapuram anicut built at a cost of J16.17 crore inaugurated

Nearly 3,500 acres in and around Kasimkota and Anakapalle mandals to be benefited

Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi to be ready before 2019 general elections