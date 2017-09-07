MEDCHAL : BJP leadership, which is making all efforts to raise the tempo by September 17, the day on which the then Hyderabad State was merged with Indian Union, has begun deploying its rabble-rousers to hurl fireworks at the TRS government in order to corner the ruling establishment over its alleged reluctance to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day, officially.Giving the much needed impetus to the “Telangana Vimochana Yatra” being undertaken by BJP leaders, Union minister of State for Food Processing Industries Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Wednesday joined chorus with the state BJP leaders in throwing brickbats at the state government.



The BJP firebrand, who a few months ago, during her visit to Warangal, had appealed to people of the state to once again “end the family rule in Telangana” like the way they had revolted against the oppressive regime of Nizam, on Wednesday said that another struggle was needed in Telangana to free the people from the clutches of “CM KCR’s family rule.”



“Like the people in other parts of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, Telangana people too got freedom from tyrannical rule of Nizam on September 17, 1948, because of the bold step taken by Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Later, Telangana people realised their dream of living in their own state by achieving statehood. But, now, CM KCR is again curtailing the freedom of people for his selfish political gains,” the BJP leader attacked, while addressing a public meeting at Medchal.



During the meeting, organised as part of ongoing “Telangana Vimochana Yatra” by BJP leaders in the state, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti called up on people to continue their fight against KCR governmentwith the same tempo what they had exhibited during their fight against the Nizam.

While recalling the sacrifices of Telangana icons like Chakali Ilamma, who had played a key role in the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle, the Union minister said TRS government was not ready to recognise the sacrifices of these “brave warriors”. In order to appease the minorities, state government was ignoring the Telangana martyrs, she criticised.



BJP state unit president K Laxman said Chief Minister KCR, who had demanded official celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day during the statehood movement, had forgotten the same after assuming power. “TRS joined hands with the MIM, which represents the Nizam rulers. Hence, CM KCR is not ready to celebrate the Liberation Day officially. BJP, after coming to power, will celebrate September 17 as a State function,” he said.Taking potshots at Congress, Union minister and BJP firebrand Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti found fault with India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the present crisis in Jammu and Kashmir.

“While Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took the responsibility of merging the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad with the Indian Union, Jawaharlal Nehru had taken the task of addressing the Kashmir issue. But, both had different levels of commitment. Patel’s intention was that there should be one flag, one nation and one Constitution. Accordingly, Patel merged all the princely states with Indian Union. But, I don’t know what the then prime minister Nehru had thought of Kashmir issue. In fact, Kashmir issue too should have been addressed similar to the way Hyderabad was addressed,” she said.