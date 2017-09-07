VISAKHAPATNAM: The officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided the houses and properties belonging to former assistant engineer of APEPDCL V Ranga Rao on the charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. At present, Ranga Rao is under suspension after he was booked by the ACB while accepting a bribe of `50,000 from a person for doing an official favour at Atchutapuram in January this year.According to sources, simultaneous raids were conducted at three places including Murali Nagar, Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam, while the other at the house of Rao’s friends in West Godavari district on Wednesday morning.



The tainted officer was found to have possessed a residential flat measuring 1,625 sq ft at Madhavadhara, a house built on 10 cents at Venkatapuram village in Kaikaluru mandal of Krishna district, two house sites at Chinamusidiwada village of Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam, a house site at Venkatapuram village in Kaikaluru.

The ACB officials also seized two two-wheelers, a car, 213 gram of gold ornaments, household articles worth ` 3.08 lakh and fixed deposits valued at `6.78 lakh. The ACB sources said the document value of the seized property is close to `1.14 crore.The officer was arrested and sent to remand. The ACB has launched an investigation under the DA case and cases were registered for possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of Rao.