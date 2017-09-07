TIRUPATI: A munsif magistrate court sent six students of SV University Engineering College, who are accused in a group clash, to 15 days remand at Chittoor district jail.Interestingly, the students of dual engineering course, who were involved in the clash, obtained bail. The regular students of engineering college blamed the principal for persuading the police to register cases against V Viswadeep, S Hari Kishore, Sudhakar Reddy, Praveen, Vamsi Kumar and Sai Sandeep under non-bailable sections.



The police produced all the six students in the court on Wednesday evening. The irate students warned the police that they should book cases against dual engineering course students, too, under non-bailable sections and if they do not heed their advice, they should be prepared for a state-wide agitation.

The police registered a case based on engineering college principal Padmanabham’s complaint and arrested six regular engineering students on charges of attack on dual degree students, ransacking university furniture and for leading hundreds of students to principal’s office.



At the same time, regular engineering students lodged a complaint that their colleagues were attacked by dual engineering students led by Nithin Choudary. In the complaint they said that the registrar of the university was backing Nithin Choudary which has emboldened him to act high-handedly with regular engineering students. On Wednesday, the Tirupati court granted them bail and released them.

All the student unions have formed a committee and submitted a representation to the vice-chancellor seeking his intervention for withdrawal of the complaint filed by the principal.