KARIMNAGAR : Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for going back from promise of recognising Telangana Farmers Armed Struggle, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy demanded the state government to celebrate Hyderabad state merger in Indian Union on September 17 officially.



Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the CPI state chief said that KCR promised to celebrate Hyderabad state merger in Indian Union after the formation of Telangana, but due to pressure from MIM, he was ignoring their demand. “People of Telangana suffered in the hands of Nizam’s tyrannical army of Razakars. The true liberation of Telangana was achieved when it merged with the Indian Union. The moment is historic and should be celebrated,” he remarked. According to him, his party would be organising a bus yatra from September 11 to 17 across the state to highlight the sacrifice made by communists.