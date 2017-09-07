GUNTUR: A firecracker godown at China kakani in Mangalagiri mandal was gutted on Wednesday. Four fire tenders from Guntur, Vijayawada and Velagapudi rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames averting a major mishap as the godown is located adjacent to NH 16.

According to information, Vinayaka Fireworks owner Kanteti Venkateswarlu stored 800 kg of firecrackers worth `5 lakh in the godown for the ensuing Deepavali festival. Electric short circuit is said to be the cause of fire. Mangalagiri fire officer K Krishna Reddy said they rushed to the spot soon after receiving the news of fire in the cracker godown and extinguished the flames. A case was registered.