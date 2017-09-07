GUNTUR: The police on Wednesday arrested six persons in connection with cricket betting, chain snatching and murder cases. Disclosing this to newsmen here, Guntur urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said a police team led by CCS-1 DSP P Srinivas, raided a house in Brindavan Gardens and busted a cricket betting racket. Bookie Ganjikunta Sambasiva Rao was arrested.

Three chain snatchers G Kanaka Rao, K Sairam and U Srinivas Rao were also nabbed. Gold ornaments worth `2 lakh were recovered from the trio. The SP also said Giri Ramu and Sk Moinuddin were arrested in connection with the murder of Giri Venkata Ramana Prasad at Kankaragunta on September 3. Ramu with the help of Moinuddin murdered his foster brother over a property dispute.