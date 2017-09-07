HYDERABAD: Industrialist Penna Pratap Reddy’s companies on Wednesday told the court that 231 acres of lands at various villages in Yadi mandal of Anantpur district in AP were allocated to them as per the rules and procedure and that no conspiracy was involved.

In this regard, the counsels representing the Pratap Reddy’s companies made submissions before Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy who was dealing with petitions filed by Penna cement industries limited, PR Energy holding limited, Pioneer holiday resorts limited and Penna Tandur cement company limited and Penna group chairman Pratap Reddy seeking to quash the case filed against them by CBI in the illegal assets case of YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy.The counsels submitted that the petitioner companies have made representations to the then chief minister for land allocation and the latter forwarded the same to the officials for necessary action.