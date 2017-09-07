VIJAYAWADA: The State Education department is planning to release an advisory to raise awareness among parents and teachers regarding the controversial Blue Whale suicide game. A majority of the school managements have written to parents regarding the game and instructed them to keep children away from playing games on mobile phones. The managements are also conducting parent-teacher meetings and inviting cyber experts and counselors to explain the impact of the game.



In order to save children from the controversial Blue Whale game, the State government is taking certain measures to prevent suicides of the students as part of the game. Though not a single case has been registered in the State, cyber experts confirm that there might be some who would be playing this game but may not come into the limelight.Principal Secretary of Education department Adityanath Das, said, “We have already instructed the hostel managements to keep an eye on students’ behaviour especially those who are devoting an adequate amount of time to their mobile phones.

In private schools, it is difficult to control or keep a watch on the students, so it is the parents who have to be extra alert. We don’t want to create a hype over this issue since a majority of them will get curious to know more about the game and may install it. These are all just a part of the precautionary measures. However, it is rather hard to find such cases in AP since a majority of the schools don’t permit cell phones to schools.”



School managements are being extra cautious by giving instructions to ban the use of cell phone in schools. The managements have started conducting parent teacher meetings and awareness sessions.

“We don’t want the children to take the wrong path. It is our responsibility to look after them and their actions. We are strictly checking school bags of the children and taking action against those who are carrying cell phones to the school. We have also informed parents to keep an eye on their children and keep them away from playing online games,” said N Vijay Kumar, Principal of St John’s school.



Cyber crime experts warn that there might be a few takers forthis game. As part of the precautionary measures, experts are advising parents to install security software to avoid installation of the game. In fact, the installation of the game doesn’t happen through any Google Play store link or web links. It flows through one-to-one sharing or by letting the curator know that you are interested to play the game.

IT expert G Surya Vamsi said, “Just two months earlier, we tried hacking the game link that we found through some external links. In that process, we found that each person receives different challenges with few similarities, the last task being committing suicide. It is not at all an app that can be downloaded from any website. The curator and the player use ‘code’ hashtags to get in touch with each other.”



Though the Central government has ordered blocking of the game, cyber experts are still trying to do that. Satyanandam, Inspector of Cyber cell Vijayawada said, “The game is a dangerous one for any age group. Till date, there is no server for the game in our country. We cannot identify how many have installed the game or how many people are playing it. But we believe that there might be some people in the State.” Dr. Krishnamohan, a psychiatrist, said, “The tendency of seeking adventure is making children play the game thinking that they would be the winner at the end. Parents should monitor the screen time as well as keep an eye on their children’s online activities. Parents have also been advised to be on the lookout for any change in their child’s behavior. Mostly, the game targets players who are depressed and feel isolated.”



My children usually play games in my mobile or in their father’s mobile. Recently, after reading about the Blue Whale game, I saw my son searching for the game in Google Play store and downloaded a game with the same name. When I saw that, I asked my son his intentions behind downloading the game. He said that it is a kind of an adventurous game. I counselled him and have uninstalled all the games B Sujatha, parent

We don’t want children to take the wrong path. It is our responsibility to look after them and their actions. We are checking school bags of the children and taking stern action against those who are carrying cell phones to the school. We have also informed the parents to keep an eye on their children and keep them away from playing online games N Vijay Kumar, Principal of St John’s school.