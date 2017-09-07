HYDERABAD: Two state varsities — Andhra University (AU) and Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) —have made it to top 1,000 universities in the world as per the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Both the AP universities have been ranked in the same brand as Osmania University in Telangana, in the 801-1000 group.Apart from the two, AP has two more universities in the 1001+ category of ranking, Gitam University in Visakhapatnam, a private university, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Anantapur. JNTU Hyderabad did not make it to the rankings.



OU, AU and SVU had the same overall score of 21.4. However, SVU had the highest citation score of 20.2, compared to 14.5 of OU and a meagre 4.3 of AU, indicating better quality of research than the other two varsities.While SVU had highest score in other parameters which includes - teaching, research and international outlook, OU had slightly higher industry income than the two state varsities.

The performance of AP universities has also gone down as when compared to last year’s edition of the rankings, AP had three universities in top 1000, including Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) apart from AU and SVU. ANU did not figure in this year’s rankings. Moreover, SVU’s ranking fell from last year’s -- from 601-800 band to this year’s 801-1000 band. OU and AU were ranked in the same band last year.



While the ratio for AU stood at 42:58, in OU the ratio stood at 29:71, showing a steep gender gap. Overall, the performance of Indian universities in this year’s ranking was either poor or almost same as compared to last year. The top-most rank was grabbed this year again by Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore but its ranking fell from 201-250 band to 251-300 band this year.Similarly, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur got knocked down to the 501-600 band from 401-500 band from last year.