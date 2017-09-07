GUNTUR: A third year BBA girl of KL University has gone missing. J Viswanath of Chirala in Prakasam district lodged a complaint with Tadepalli police on Wednesday stating that his daughter Geetanjali who left the hostel on Tuesday, did not return. After being informed about the matter by the hostel management, her father visited KLU and enquired about his daughter. Later, he lodged a missing complaint with the police. SI Ch Pratap who registered a case, is investigating.

3 teams formed to trace girl

The Guntur urban police have formed three special teams to trace a kidnapped minor girl from Ponnekallu in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district. Guntur urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao visited the village on Wednesday. After meeting the girl’s parents, the SP promised to rescue the girl from the clutches of kidnappers at the earliest. The minor girl was kidnapped on August 15. Later, her parents lodged a complaint in Tadikonda police station.