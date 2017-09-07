ELURU: A tornado hit ponds at Akiveedu in West Godavari district on Wednesday evening causing panic among people.According to information, the tornado which hit the village at around 5:30 pm, lasted for over 10 minutes. The whirlwind caused damage to thatched structures at aqua ponds. The water level in the ponds rose due to the impact of the whirlwind. The fish in the ponds got disturbed. However, no casualties and damage to property were reported.According to villagers, it is the third tornado which hit the area in recent times.