ELURU: A tornado hit the aqua ponds at Akiveedu in West Godavari district on Wednesday evening causing panic among people. According to information, the tornado which hit the village at around 5:30 pm, lasted for over 10 minutes. The whirlwind caused damage to thatched structures at aqua ponds. The water level in the ponds rose due to the impact of the whirlwind. The fish in the ponds got disturbed. However, no casualties and damage to property were reported. According to villagers, it is the third tornado which hit the area in recent times. The village was hit by a tornado last week.



Surprisingly, neither IMD nor Disaster Management Authority and APSDPS were aware of the incident.

N Ramana Murthy, official with the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (said, “Usually both Godavari districts experience some kind of light tornadoes frequently. The tornado that took place in Akividu village is little bigger when compared to most in the areas.”