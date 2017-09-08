VISAKHAPATNAM: In an alleged bid to stop development works, a group of Maoists set on fire four JCBs near Pulusumamidi Ghat road of Nurmati village of G Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam agency of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Thursday. Maoist militia of Peddabailu area committee reportedly entered G Madugula mandal and torched vehicles at Nurmati and on the outskirts of Pulusumamidi village.

The equipment was being used for Optical Fibre Cable laying work of G. Madugula PS. Visakhapatnam agency teams of G Madugula police have reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

(More details are awaited)