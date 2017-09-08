GUNTUR: A target has been set to make all the 1,004 villages in Guntur district Open Defecation Free (ODF) by Gandhi Jayanthi. Reviewing the implementation of the total sanitation programme in the district at an official meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday, Collector K Sasidhar said 1,03,896 toilets were sanctioned for 1,004 villages to make Guntur ODF. Out of the total, 417 villages have been declared ODF so far.

The remaining 587 villages should also be made ODF by completing all the individual toilets sanctioned for the district by October 2. The officials should focus on achieving the total sanitation target, he said.

Underlining the need to promote awareness among villagers about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said ‘Swaccha Grahis’ who work under the guidance of MPDOs, should motivate households to construct individual toilets and ensure that the set target is realised at any cost. Students, social workers and NGOs should also be roped in for the success of total sanitation programme, he said.

The Collector appointed to district level officials to monitor the implementation of total sanitation programme in Macherla, Gurazala, Bapatla, Pedakurapadu, Repalle, Vemuru, Ponnur, Prathipadu and Tadikonda Assembly constituencies in the district. Sattenapalli and Narasaraopet segments have already become ODF. All the remaining Assembly constituencies in the district should achieve ODF status for October 2, the Collector said.