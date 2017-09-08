HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the Andhra Pradesh government to maintain status quo in respect of global tender notice issued for sale of red sanders wood. Justice A Ramalingeswara Rao was passing this interim order in a petition by “Balaji Impex” company seeking directions to the principal chief conservator of forests of the state to stay all further proceedings of the tender notice issued on June 14, 2017.The petitioner company submitted that it had earlier participated in the auction to purchase a quantity of 116.19 million tonnes of red sanders wood in log form in the year 2014.

However, the State government had cancelled the auction following the Central government’s decision against export of red sander wood. When it moved the Hyderabad High Court the latter had directed the State government to negotiate with the petitioner company in the event of calling fresh tenders for auction of red sanders.After hearing the case, the judge granted status quo on e-auction and issued notices to the principal secretary to forest, principal chief conservator of forests and director of forest development corporation for filing counter affidavits, and posted the matter after four weeks.