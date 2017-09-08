HYDERABAD: Justice P Naveen Rao of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday decided to refer the case filed with regard to reservation of the post of Mayor for Kakinada Municipal Corporation to the division bench.The judge took this decision while dealing with a petition filed by Sayyed Mahaboob S Shakir seeking directions to the respondent authorities not to conduct the first meeting for the elected / ex-officio members of the corporation pursuant to the election held on August 29, 2017, for the purpose of election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the special meeting for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor should not be conducted without conducting and completing the postponed election of ward numbers 42 and 48 fo the corporation. The authorities should abide by the law specified under Section 90 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955 and the AP Municipal Corporations (Conduct of Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor) Rules, 2005, he added.The judge posted the case to Friday to hear the arguments of the government counsel on the contentions raised by the petitioner.