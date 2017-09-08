KURNOOL: Contrary to expectations, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu may not invite leaders from other political parties who are waiting in the wings to join the ruling TDP. Naidu will visit Muchmarri Lift Irrigation project as part of Jalasiri programme on Friday. Incidentally, this is the first visit of the CM to Kurnool district after his party’s resounding victory in the Nandyal by-election.

Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy of the Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi (RPS) has announced to wind up his party only to join the TDP. On the other hand, there are moves within the district TDP to stall the entry of Byreddy into the TDP. The faction owing allegiance to Deputy CM K E Krishnamurthy is keen on bringing YSRCP district convener Gouru Venkat Reddy and his wife Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy into the TDP. It is said that there is intense enemity between Byreddy and Gouru Venkat Reddy. Meanwhile, Venkat Reddy said that he was not interested in leaving the YSRC.

Another name doing the rounds is MLA Bala Nagi Reddy, who is representing Mantralayam.He was earlier in the TDP but joined the YSRCP and won the election in 2014. Nandyal YSRCP leader and central executive member of the party M Reddy Rajagopal Reddy is also tipped to join the TDP. Rajagopal Reddy is the nephew of Nandyal MP S P Y Reddy.However, TDP district president Somisetty Venkateswarlu said that CM’s Friday visit was sacred in the sense he was coming as part of Jalasiri ki harathi programme and as such he was not interested in making it a political function.