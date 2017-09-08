GUNTUR: Three employees of Agriculture Department attacked a Sub-Inspector at Nagarampalem on Wednesday night. Nagarampalem Circle Inspector Y Sridhar Reddy on Thursday said N Srinivasula Reddy, B Narasimha Rao and A Yadadri, employees of the Agriculture Department working in Hyderabad, came to Guntur as part of the union election campaign. After the end of the campaign, the trio boarded an APSRTC bus to return to Hyderabad.

The employees who were in an inebriated condition created a ruckus in the bus. They picked up a quarrel with the RTC bus driver and co-passengers when they raised an objection. Nallapadu SI Sk Ameer who was travelling in the bus intervened and tried to pacify them. Angered by his intervention, the trio attacked him. Srinivasula Reddy hit the SI.

Ganja seized from car, one held

Guntur: The police seized 250 kg of ganja from a car which met with an accident on NH 16 at Prathipadu in the early hours of Thursday. Prathipadu SI S Srinivasa Rao said the car bearing registration No AP 09 CN 4669, hit a divider on the highway. S Balakrishnan (39) of Madurai, an occupant, was injured in the car mishap. He was taken into custody. The driver managed to escape.