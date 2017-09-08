RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With more number of women joining the police department, chances to address the social problems in an effective manner have increased, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. After inaugurating the new office building of Rajamahendravaram Urban Police, constructed at a cost of `14 crore, here on Thursday, he addressed the 181 newly appointed women Armed Reserve constables. The Chief Minister said empowerment of women in every sector is his priority.

Hence, the State government has come up with several initiatives for the welfare of women and their empowerment. He was all praise for women for their key role in economic growth of the nation. The Chief Minister said the police should maintain good rapport with people which is vital for effective policing. He also inaugurated the Regional CID office building constructed at a cost of `3.48 crore, which is located in the same complex.

The new office complex of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) built at a cost of `20 crore, was also inaugurated by Naidu. He unveiled a pylon to mark the 150th year of Rajahmundry civic body on the occasion. Later, the Chief Minister participated in the Jala Harathi programme at Pushkar Ghat. Speaking on the occasion, he said Godavari river is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. Polavaram project would be completed as per schedule by overcoming all the hurdles coming in the way to utilise the surplus water of the Godavari river for the economic growth of AP. About 25 irrigation schemes in the State will be completed in the next three months to provide water to farmland and promote the growth of agriculture sector, he said.