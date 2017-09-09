KURNOOL: In what is being seen as a move closer to making Rayalaseema drought proof, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday commissioned Muchumarri II, a lift irrigation scheme, which forms a crucial link in Handri Neeva Sujala Sravathi Scheme, Phase I.Water is lifted from Muchumarri from Srisailam foreshore and pumps to Malyala from where Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi-Phase I begins.

After dedicating the LIS to the nation, Naidu promised water security to all, particularly in backward Rayalaseema area.Naidu chose to commission the LIS on Friday, the third and final day of Jala Siriki ki Harathi programme, which is a celebration of rivers and conservation of water to provide irrigation facility to parched expanses of farm lands.



The CM switched on Motors and inspected pump house of Machumarri LIS. “A fool proof strategy would be evolved to avoid water wars that may crop up with the upper riparian states in future. Securing the interest of AP farmers is my prime concern,” he said.The CM said that he has been planning to make state drought proof with effective utilisation of water resources. “Farmers who prefer drip which utilises water to the maximum extent should be encouraged. The government’s aim is to provide water to every acre in the state with the construction of new irrigation projects, percolation tank, check dams and mini irrigation tanks,” he said. He called upon the people to increase ground water table by arresting water in their respective villages and ensuring that it seeps into the ground.



The CM said that Mucchumarri lift irrigation scheme is the lifeline of Rayalaseema region. It would transform the region into a granary of Andhra Pradesh. Balanced regional development of the state is on the agenda of his government, the CM said.It was constructed under Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti scheme in the river bed of Tungabadhra in the district. This scheme will irrigate 6.025 lakh acres of farmlands and provide drinking water to 33 lakh people in all districts of Rayalaseema region. This lift irrigation scheme will carry 40 TMC of backwaters from Srisailam reservoir. The project was executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). On the occasion, the chief minister felicitated MEIL Managing Director P V Krishna Reddy at Muchumarri.