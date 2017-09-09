KAKINADA : Director General of Police N Sambasiva Rao has said 100 model police stations will come up in the State by the end of this year.The DGP attended a soft skills development programme for constables manning reception desks at police stations here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said construction of five of the 40 model police stations sanctioned was already completed.

The State government would clear the proposals for the construction of remaining 60 model police stations before the end of this month. The model police stations will have a separate colour code. Nurseries will also be developed on the premises of model police stations to create a pleasant atmosphere, he said.

Admitting that a majority of the police quarters in the State were in a poor shape, the DGP said a proposal was made to construct individual police quarters with a plinth area of 1,800 square feet for constables in the district headquarters. The housing proposal was already discussed with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Nimmakayala China Rajappa, the DGP added.