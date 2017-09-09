RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary on Friday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned `1 crore for the development of Government Junior College, `2 crore for the municipal stadium and `1 crore for a graveyard in the city. Speaking to newsmen here, he said 4,200 houses were sanctioned for Rajamahendravaram.



The identification of suitable land for the construction of 3,500 houses for the eligible poor in Vemagiri and Kadiyam is under progress. It was also proposed to construct a flyover from Kotipalli bus stand to Morampudi junction at an estimated cost of `1,000 crore to ease traffic congestion in the fast developing city, he said.