VIJAYAWADA: State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao requested Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to sanction funds for creating basic infrastructure in the Central University at Anantapur and Tribal University at Vizianagaram district during his visit to Delhi on Friday. Srinivas Rao along with Minister for Science and Technology Y Sujana Chowdary met Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at his residence on Friday to discuss the issues of the State.

Responding to the appeal, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar assured that all the Central government institutions in AP would be given special attention and every need would be taken care of. He further said that the Central government would strive for the development of technical education in AP. IIT in Tirupati, NIT in Tadepalligudem, IIM in Visakhapatnam etc., every institution was sanctioned during the time when Vice President Venkaiah Naidu served as the Union Minister.

Srinivas Rao said that five out of the seven national institutions-IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, IIM Visakhapatnam, NIT West Godavari and IIIT Kurnool have been established successfully and is operating on temporary campuses.He further requested the Union Minister to speed up the works of permanent campuses and release the funds allocated in the 2017-18 budget for all the five national institutions.

Funds allocated for each instituition in Budget 2017-18

A700 cr

IIT Tirupati

A1,100 cr

IISER Tirupati

A1,030 cr

IIM Visakhapatnam

A50 cr

NIT West Godavari

A30 cr

IIIT Kurnool