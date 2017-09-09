KAKINADA : Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said a new youth policy will be implemented in the State soon.Speaking after flagging off a bus carrying trained technicians to Sri City from Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Friday, he said the new policy was aimed at empowerment of youth in the State. The Group of Ministers had already discussed the new youth policy at length.

The government will also come up with guidelines soon for provision of unemployment allowance to the youth. The new policy will lay emphasis on encouraging educated youth to become entrepreneurs, he said.

The trained technicians will work in Foxconn and TVS units in Sri City. District Collector Kartikeya Mishra, Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma, Vikasa Project Director VN Rao and others were present on the occasion.