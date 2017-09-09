VIJAYAWADA: At a time when former minister Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy is reportedly making attempts to join the TDP after winding up his Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi (RPS), Deputy Chief Minister K E Krishna Murthy has said he will invite all those leaders who have respect towards the policies of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) into the party.He said Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had categorically mentioned about taking like-minded people into the party if they are ready to join the yellow brigade by attracting to the party policies.

In a statement, Krishna Murthy, who was abstained from the ‘Jalasiriki Harati’ attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Muchumarri of Kurnool district on Friday, said that he did not participate in the programme in his native district due to health reasons.Terming the TDP as a disciplined party, he said all the leaders in the party would abide by the decision taken by party chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Recalling that Byreddy earlier served in the TDP and later floated the RPS, Krishna Murthy said that he had no objection even if the Chief Minister giving green signal to induct Byreddy into the TDP fold.