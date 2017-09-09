KADAPA: The police arrested a man for deceiving gullible people at ATM kiosks and seized `5.6 lakh from him at Rayachoti on Friday. CI Maheswara Reddy said the accused Gangi Reddy, hailing from Nambar Poolakunta village in Anantapur district, deceived several gullible people at ATM kiosks.

His modus operandi was simple, he used to observe those who look confused while withdrawing money at ATM kiosks and offers them help in withdrawing money. After learning about their ATM pin number, he used to tell them that their ATM card was not working. He used to return another ATM card, retaining their card with him.