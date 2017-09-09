VISAKHAPATNAM: In an alleged bid to stop development works, a group of Maoists set four earthmovers afire near Pulusumamidi Ghat Road at Nurmati village of G Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency on Thursday night.According to police, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Thursday. Maoist militia of Peddabailu area committee reportedly entered G Madugula mandal and torched the vehicles at Nurmati and on the outskirts of Pulusumamidi village. Preliminary investigation suggests that the militias torched two earth movers at Nurmati and another two on the outskirts of Pulusumamidi village, said Visakhapatnam Rural superintendent of police Rahul Dev Sharma.

“The equipment was being used for optical fibre cable laying work in the limits of G Madugula police station. Upon information, G Madugula police reached the spot on Friday morning and the investigation is on. As per our information, the Maoists also beat up a proclainer driver,” the SP told Express.

Sources from G Madugula mandal said that the red rebels had warned the operators to stop the works and vacate the place immediately.