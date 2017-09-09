RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC) has spent a sum of `71.62 crore on development of basic infrastructure in the city in the last three years.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, Mayor Pantham Rajani Sesha Sai thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for inaugurating the new RMC office building constructed at a cost of `20 crore with all modern amenities.



She attributed the rapid development achieved by the municipal corporation in the last three years to the full cooperation extended by the State government. The Chief Minister also sanctioned funds for various development works during his visit to the city on Thursday. The council hall in the new municipal complex will be modified to accommodate more members, the Mayor added.