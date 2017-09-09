ELURU: Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Bhanwar Lal has said the revision of electoral rolls will be taken up in the two States on November 1. The revision of electoral rolls is meant for the general elections scheduled for 2019. Speaking at a review meeting on electoral rolls revision at the Collectorate here on Friday, he said all the youth above 18 years of age should be enrolled as voters. The officials should focus on enrolment of personnel of armed forces.

Basic amenities at all the polling stations in West Godavari district should be improved. Enrolment of voters should also be taken up in Kukunuru and Velairpadu mandals which were merged with West Godavari post bifurcation. The District Collector should study the proposals of rationalisation of polling centres wherever necessary to ensure smooth conduct of polling and increase the polling percentage, he said. Speaking to newsmen at Dwaraka Tirumala earlier, the CEO said there would be no delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in near future.



District Collector K Bhaskar said the total electorate in 15 Assembly constituencies in West Godavari was 28.76 lakh. According to 2011 census, the increase in population in the district is one lakh only. There is a marginal decline in population growth in recent years. According to an estimate, the number of youngsters who attained the age of 18 in the district is 1,48,644. Out of them, 37,836 youngsters have already been enrolled as voters during the revision of voter lists. The remaining youngsters will be covered during the next revision of electoral rolls, the Collector added.



Joint Collector P Koteswara Rao, Additional Joint Collector MH Sheriff, Additional SP V Ratna, District Revenue Officer Katta Hymavathi, Land Acquisition Special Officer K Bhanu Prasad, Sub-Collectors Sumit Kumar Gandhi, B Srinivasa Rao, S Lavanna, G Chakradhara Rao and other officials attended the review meeting.

Adult franchise

15

No. of Assembly segments in WG

28.76 lakh

Total electorate

1 lakh

Rise in population

1,48,644

Youngsters who attained the age

of 18

37,836

Newly enrolled voters

CEO visits Dwaraka Tirumala temple

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Bhanwar Lal along with his family members visited Sri Venkateswara temple at Dwaraka Tirumala on Friday. He was received with temple honours by EO V Trinadha Rao and priests.