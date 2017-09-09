ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that mass drip and lift irrigation would come up in 50,000 acres at a cost of `900 crore at Uravakonda and this would be the first-of-its kind in the country.Addressing a public meeting at Uravakonda on Friday, after participating in Jalasiri ki Harathi programme, he said conservation of water is the responsibility of all. The Chief Minister issued a G.O. for lift and drip irrigation at the meeting.



“The government is committed to provide drip and lift irrigation to every acre of land in the district. The government is aimed at making Anantapur district into a horticulture hub. The third phase of agriculture loan waiver will be disbursed this month,” the CM announced.Naidu announced the sanction of 2,000 houses to Uravakonda constituency and Kotlapalli Lift Irrigation Scheme. He said that tenders for Perooru and BT projects would be invited soon and works would be launched at the earliest.



He directed collector G Veerapandian to resolve 18 grievances out of 23 at the earliest.

The Chief Minister distributed 9,495 cheques amounting to `165.74 crore to the beneficiaries. He flagged off blood collection vehicles, transportation vehicles and drip irrigation vehicles.

Ministers Devineni Umameswara Rao, Kalva Srinivasulu and Paritala Sunitha, and MLAs, MLCs were also present.

