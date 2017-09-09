KURNOOL: In what is being seen as a move closer to making Rayalaseema drought-proof, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday commissioned Muchumarri II, a lift irrigation scheme which forms a crucial link in the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Project Phase I.After switching on the motors and inspecting the pump house of the project, Naidu said, “A foolproof strategy will be evolved to avoid water wars that may crop up with upper riparian states in the future. Securing the interest of AP farmers is my prime concern.”

Chief Minister N

Chandrababu Naidu



Water is lifted to Muchumarri from Srisailam foreshore and pumped to Malyala from where the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Phase I begins.After dedicating the LIS to the nation, Naidu promised water security to all, particularly the backward Rayalaseema region.The Chief Minister chose to commission the LIS on Friday, the third and final day of Jala Siriki Harathi programme, which is a celebration of rivers and the conservation of water to provide irrigation facilities in parched expanses of farmlands.



Naidu said he was trying his best to make the state drought-proof by effectively utilising water resources. “Farmers who prefer drip irrigation, which utilises water to the maximum extent possible should be encouraged. My aim is to provide water to every acre in the state with the construction of new irrigation projects, percolation tanks, check dams and mini irrigation tanks,” he said.

He called upon the people to increase groundwater levels by arresting water in their villages and ensuring that it seeps into the ground.He asserted that the Muchumarri LIS was the lifeline of the Rayalaseema region and would transform the region into the “granary the state”. “Balanced regional development is at the top of the agenda the TDP government,” the Chief Minister said.