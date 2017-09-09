KAKINADA : The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken steps to make the city free of pigs. A site located 5 km away from the city, has been allocated to pig rearers to shift their animals.

Municipal Commissioner S Aleem Basha on Friday directed the pig rearers to shift their animals to the allotted site immediately. According to KMC officials, about 800 families are dependent on pig rearing in the city for their livelihood. The letting of pigs in residential localities was affecting hygiene, besides posing a threat to children. There are complaints galore from people about the increase in the pig menace in the city in recent times.



Hence, the KMC decided to make the city pig-free and set a deadline for rearers to shift their animals to the newly allotted site. But the pig rearers made a representation to the Municipal Commissioner stating that rearing of pigs at the allotted site was difficult for them. But the KMC Commissioner made it clear that rearing of pigs in the city limits should not be allowed.



The pig rearers should shift their animals to the allotted site without fail as rearing of pigs amidst residential areas was not allowed as per the Supreme Court order, the Municipal Commissioner said.