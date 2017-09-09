HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will pressure Andhra Pradesh to release 2 tmc from Srisailam dam for the drinking water needs of Hyderabad and Nalgonda.TS officials on Friday said the state would take up the issue with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).The decision comes in the wake of AP drawing water from the reservoir for the drinking water needs of Anantapur district through Handri-Neeva on Friday.

The current level at Srisailam dam is 813.3 feet. “There is no allocation for Muchumarri project, neither was it approved by the KRMB,” an official with the Telangana Irrigation Department pointed out.

Sources in the TS government reasoned that if AP was drawing water for its needs, Telangana should be given water too. Currently, the TS government draws water from Udayasamudram for Nalgonda district’s needs. “The water will be enough for the next 15 days. Hyderabad, too, requires Krishna water for drinking needs,” a source said.

As there is no telemetry system in place at Muchumarri, Telangana Irrigation officials kept a tab on how much water AP was diverting to Handri-Neeva on a day to day basis. According to sources, Andhra Pradesh can draw up to 3,850 cusecs once all the 12 pumps of Muchumarri are operational.