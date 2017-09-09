VISAKHAPATNAM: The southwest monsoon remains active over Rayalaseema, triggering heavy rain at isolated places in Guntur district of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Anantapur district of Rayalaseema. In the last 24 hours, 11 cm rain was recorded at Repalle in Guntur district, the highest in the State. Gummagatta witnessed a precipitation of 7 cm, followed by Ramagiri (6 cm) and Rayadurg in Anantapur district (5 cm). The cyclonic circulation over south Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood now lies over north interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood between 1.5 and 3.6 km above the mean sea level.