ONGOLE: Two children who went to immerse A Ganesh idol drowned in a pond near Nakkabokkalapadu village in Ballikurava mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Class IV student Dasari Manikanta (8), his friend P Bhavani (10) studying in Class VI, and a few others went in a procession to the pond to immerse the small Ganesh idol.

At the pond, while throwing the idol into the water, the two children apparently lost their footing and fell into the pond. Both could not swim and drowned. Bystanders tried to rescue the two children but it was too late.

The bodies of the children were fished out. A case has been registered.