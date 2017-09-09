VISAKHAPATNAM: After his comments on the land scam in Vizag ruffled a few feathers leading to an SIT investigation into the issue, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu on Friday fired another salvo, this time on ganja smuggling. Claiming the police had failed to keep a check on rampant ganja cultivation and trade in Visakhapatnam Agency, the Minister alleged bigwigs were involved in the smuggling of the contraband, creating a furore in the political circles of the port city, particularly in the TDP camp.



It is an open secret that a cold war is raging between two senior ministers of the TDP Cabinet— Ayyanna Patrudu and HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. Ayyanna’s latest comment during his address at VUDA Chlidren’s Theatre here has added fuel to fire. Referring to a recent review meeting conducted by Ganta on the ganja trade in Vizag Agency, Ayyana said it would yield no result and called it “a waste of time”. However, he did not take the name of his Cabinet colleague.



“Police, excise officials and departments dealing with ganja smuggling are in the know of things. They are aware of how ganja is being transported from Vizag Agency to other states. Officials also know that bigwigs are involved in the trade,” Ayyanna said. He explained that ganja was being smuggled to Chennai, Hyderabad and a few other places from interior Agency areas with the help of big shots. “It’s an open secret,” he alleged.



“Rather than conducting meetings and ordering inquiries, authorities must take stringent measures. Police, as they know about the persons supporting the ganja trade, should book wrongdoers under the PD Act. Only then will smugglers and those backing the trade mend their ways,” he added. In his recent review meeting with officials of police, excise and a few other departments on ganja smuggling, Ganta said teams would survey areas where the drug is cultivated and prepare an action plan. Ganta could not be reached for comment.