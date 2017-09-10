VISAKHAPATNAM: It was a jamboree of innovation and creativity at the inaugural of the three-day International Innovation Fair which was inaugurated by Alireza Rastegar, president of the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA), here on Saturday. Apart from local scientists and innovators, representatives from 30 countries displayed technically advanced models in various trades. As many as 600 delegates from across the world participated in the event. After bifurcation, it was for the first time such programme was organised in Andhra Pradesh, said representative of the AP Innovation Society.



A multi-purpose drum seeder designed by a young farmer scientist D Babu Rao from Vizianagaram district attracted many eyeballs on the first day. A special footwear for climbing electrical poles and trees by toddy-tappers designed by another young innovator D Tirupathi Rao from Prakasam district also attracted many visitors, so did the model for the preservation of onions and other innovative ones displayed by the foreign innovators. “Young innovators should use this platform to showcase their best works. More youth innovators should come forward to utilise the opportunity,” said Alireza Rastegar in his inaugural address.



AS Rao, president of the Indian Innovators’ Association, said that the youngsters should utilise modern technology and work on some innovative models which will be useful to the society. The fair will offer great opportunity to local companies and start-ups to access international technologies. With the new IT inventions, entrepreneurship will develop which in turn increases job opportunities to the youth,” he said.

“Only 60 innovative ideas and models are on display of the nearly 600 plus models as there is a space constraint,” he said.



V Valli Kumari, chief executive officer (CEO) of AP Innovation Society, said, “There will be a seminar on technology transfer on Sunday in which IT minister N Lokesh will participate and on the concluding day on Monday, three prizes would be presented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.” An MoU would also be signed with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to help out students and start-ups of the State.