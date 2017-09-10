GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) organised Vanam-Manam programme at Saraswathi Sishu Mandir at Sampat Nagar in the city on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari and GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha planted saplings on the premises of Sishu Mandir. Speaking on the occasion, the Women’s Commission Chairperson underlined the need to promote afforestation in a big way to curb environmental pollution.



Under the Vanam-Manam programme, the GMC took up plantation of saplings to promote greenery in the city. Emphasis was also laid on beautification of the city, Anuradha said.

TDP leaders P Umadevi, R Sai, M Satyavani, N Vijaya Lakshmi and others participated in the programme.

Sanitary inspectors warned

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha inspected Inner Ring Road, SVN Colony and other places in the city on Saturday. Expressing her displeasure over piling up of garbage at some places, she directed the Public Health Department officials to issue charge memos to the sanitary inspectors who failed to discharge their duties efficiently. She directed the Public Health Department to take immediate measures for removal of garbage. Any laxity on the part of officials in proper maintenance of sanitation should not be tolerated, she said.