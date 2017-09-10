KURNOOL: A dead scorpion was found in a plate of idli purchased from a roadside eatery at Shareen Nagar in Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh Sunday morning.

M Ramudu, who runs a chicken and mutton stall in Shareen Nagar, purchased a plate of idli for his two-year-old daughter. While the child was eating the idli, he noticed the dead scorpion in it and immediately took it away from the kid.

As the little girl had already consumed one idli, Ramudu was worried and rushed her to hospital. Doctors at the hospital said checked here and said there was nothing to worry about and the girl was alright. Though relieved that his daughter was safe, the furious Ramudu stormed into the hotel along with locals and got into an argument with the hotel owner.

Ramudu decided to lodge a complaint with food safety authorities against the hotel owner for his neglect.